Teenage girl gang-raped for ten days in Bengaluru lodge; police rescue victim, arrest accused after tip-off

Bengaluru: A teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four persons for ten days at a lodge in Bengaluru, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police rescued the girl on 4 November and arrested the four men, a senior official said.

"We have arrested all the four accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for kidnapping and gang-raping the teenaged girl for ten days," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whiefield) Abdul Ahad told PTI.

Three of the accused, in the age group of 22 to 25 years, are friends. The fourth accused is the 55-year-old lodge operator, he said.

The prime accused, who runs a tea shop at Whitefield, had befriended the girl and took her to the lodge on 26 October and committed the crime, Ahad said.

The girl's father had on 30 October lodged a missing complaint with KR Puram police.