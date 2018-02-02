19-year-old allegedly raped in Hyderabad movie theatre during Padmaavat screening; attacker was known to her

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man inside a movie theatre in Hyderabad, reports said on Friday. The man has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

According to ANI, the rape survivor became friends with the accused through social media. On Monday, they went to watch Bollywood blockbuster Padmaavat in Hyderabad's Prashanth Theatre, where the man allegedly sexually assaulted her because there were only a few people inside and there wasn't anybody near them.

A report on The Hindu identified the accused as Bhikshapati. "They visited Indira Park, and Bhikshapati later took her to a movie in Prashant Theatre in the afternoon. Later, inside the theatre, he raped her by luring her with fake promise of marriage," the report quoted inspector M Mattaiah as saying.

According to CNN-News18, the survivor has suffered severe injuries. A case was registered against the accused and he has been arrested.

The police has also taken action against the owners of Prashanth Theatre for alleged negligence.

Hyderabad has been in the news recently for increasing crimes against women. On 13 January, a cab driver was arrested in the city for allegedly trying to rape a woman.

He allegedly tried to rape the woman after giving her lift on the night of 5 January near Kushaiguda police station.

With inputs from PTI