Teen girl assaulted in Mumbai-bound express train, railway police lodges case against accused

Thane: An 18-year-old woman was allegedly molested in the wee hours on Sunday on an Mumbai-bound express train, Railway Police said.

The victim tweeted to police about her "harassment by an unidentified molester" while she was travelling in the Konark Express, Senior Police Inspector Uttam Sonawane of Thane Railway police station told PTI.

"Following the tweet, a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC was registered. Police visited her

residence in Nallasopara (in neighbouring Palghar district) and recorded her statement," the officer said quoting the tweet.

The accused boarded the train at Thane station, allegedly touched the woman inappropriately and tried to push her out, another police official said, adding that the alleged incident occurred near the basin in the compartment.

The man fled after the woman raised the alarm, following which other passengers rushed to her aid.