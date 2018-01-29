Techie from Vijaywada dies in Chennai after falling from 10-foot high bridge at airport

A 29-year-old techie on Monday fell to death from a bridge at the airport in Chennai, police said.

According to The Times of India, the deceased has been identified as Chaitanya Vuyuru. The report adds that the man was not carrying a bag and or an air ticket. "He may have an e-ticket in his mobile. But his Apple iPhone was damaged in the incident. Another phone he carried was malfunctioning after the fall from the 10-foot high flyover," a police officer said to The Times of India.

The deceased man hailing from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh had come to board a domestic flight when the incident happened, PTI reports. The incident occurred around 6.30 am.

NDTV reports that security footage shows Vuyuru talking on the phone and attempting to sit on the boundary wall of the flyover when he fell down from the 10-foot structure. The incident occurred near gate number 4 of the domestic terminal.

Police state that Vuyuru died on the spot from the fall. NDTV adds that the police are investigating from CCTV footage to see whether Vuyuru was trying to take a selfie when he got distracted and fell.

The airport police have registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the CrPC.

