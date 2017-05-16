Taxi rams wall of Kiren Rijiju's residence in Delhi, driver arrested

New Delhi: A taxi driver has been arrested in New Delhi after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into the wall of Union minister Kiren Rijiju's official residence in Lutyens' Delhi, police said on Monday.

A CISF personnel, guarding the house of the Minister of State for Home Affairs, suffered injury in the incident that occurred on Saturday, they said.

The driver has been identified as Abhishek, a resident of Noida sector 110, and police said he was in an inebriated condition when he rammed the vehicle into the wall of Rijiju's residence on Krishna Menon Marg.

On a complaint by the injured CISF constable, Saurabh Kumar Gautam, a case was registered at Tughlak Road police station.

Officials said the vehicle ramming into the house in the high-profile area had sent security personnel in a tizzy.

The driver was accompanied by a woman, they said, adding his medical examination has confirmed that he was drunk.

He has been arrested, police officials said.