Tathagata Roy tweets about Hindu-Muslim 'civil war', continues habit of making communal remarks

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy is at it again. The former president of Bengal BJP, notorious for making highly communal statements, tweeted on Sunday about how Syama Prasad Mukherjee, who had founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, had said in his diary that "the Hindu-Muslim problem won't b solved without a Civil War".

Syama Prasad Mookerjee wrote in his diary on 10/1/1946: "The Hindu-Muslim problem won't b solved without a Civil War". So much like Lincoln! — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) June 18, 2017

Because of a backlash on Twitter, Roy soon took a U-turn from his statement, saying that he had never advocated a civil war between Hindus and Muslims in India.

Ystday I quoted Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's diary entry of Jan 1946 saying that the Hindu-Muslim problem won't be solved without a Civil War — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) June 19, 2017

Instantly couple of dozen dimwits began trolling that I was advocating a civil war. None stopped to ponder that I was QUOTING,not ADVOCATING — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) June 19, 2017

If that was actually true, it is hilarious to assume that Roy was simply stating a historical fact without any reason or opinion behind it and was in fact neutral, even when he compared Mukherjee to Abraham Lincoln.

This is not the first time, though, that Roy has made such an insensitive and caustic remark.

In January 2016, Roy had suggested that the bodies of the terrorists killed in the Pathankot attack be wrapped in pigskin. "I seriously suggest Russian treatment to terrorists' carcasses. Wrap them in pigskin,bury them face down in pig excreta. No chance of Houris," he had said on Twitter.

In November 2015, Roy — in an interview to The Economic Times — had said, "People have the right to eat what they want but the scales would be even when Muslims come out and have pork in the open. And that day, we can really call it war against intolerance."

In July 2015, Roy had called many people present present at the funeral of Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon "potential terrorists".

Intelligence shd keep a tab on all (expt relatives & close friends) who assembled bfr Yakub Memon's corpse. Many are potential terrorists — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) July 31, 2015

In April 2015, Roy had said that if Hindus of West Bengal did not reject secularism and polarise, they would be "annihilated".

Hindus of West Bengal: either chuck yr 'secular','politically correct' values and polarise. Or prepare to be either annihilated or converted — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) April 23, 2015

In March that year, Roy had painted the 2002 Gujarat riots as positive action.

@tani_sana One exception was Gujarat,2002. I'm glad you appreciate what the Hindus did then @AdityaRajKaul — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) March 23, 2015

And back in August 2014, Roy had congratulated UP BJP for bringing up the infamous 'Love Jihad' issue and had even suggested that the issue be taken up in West Bengal.