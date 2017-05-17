Tanker scam: ACB questions Arvind Kejriwal's private secretary for more than 3 hours

New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Wednesday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's private secretary for more than three hours in connection with its probe in the alleged Rs 400 crore tanker scam.

The ACB had recorded sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra's detailed statement last week in the matter and he will be appearing before it again on Thursday.

The anti-graft body had summoned Kejriwal's private secretary Bibhav Kumar last week and he joined the probe on Wednesday.

"He arrived at 11.30 am at the ACB office. His questioning ended at around 3 pm and he might be called again," said a senior officer.

Kumar had been asked to bring some files and they were being examined.

Mishra had alleged that Kejriwal had influenced the probe into the tanker scam that dates back to Sheila Dikshit's tenure as chief minister.

The sacked minister also claimed that Kejriwal's aide had asked him to delay sending a few reports to the then Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung in connection with the alleged scam, sources said.

Mishra had alleged that the investigation into the tanker scam was repeatedly delayed and influenced by Kejriwal and "his two men".

Last year in August, Dikshit was "examined" by the ACB officials in connection with her alleged involvement in the tanker scam besides being handed over a set of 18 written questions.

Till some time back, Mishra had been accusing the BJP of shielding Dikshit in the case but after a falling out with Kejriwal, he alleged that the AAP government tried to protect her.

The Kejriwal-led AAP government had in June 2015 constituted a fact-finding committee to go into alleged irregularities in procuring some 385 stainless steel water tankers by the DJB.

The Delhi government in June 2016 sent a report of the fact-finding committee to Jung following which an FIR was registered in the case.