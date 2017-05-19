Tamil Nadu to declare SSLC Class 10 2017 results today; check your grades on tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu government will announce results for Class X board examinations on Friday, and students may check their marks on the official website at 10 am. The results will be available on the tnresults.nic.in web page. All students have been advised to keep all relevant details like roll numbers handy to avoid delays.

The results are being announced exactly a week after the state government revealed Class XII grades on 12 May.

Like it had done last week, even for the Class X results, the board has abolished the practice of disclosing the names of toppers. It is doing so to promote "healthy competition", government officials had said last week.

State education minister KA Sengottaiyan was quoted by India Today as saying, "The first three ranks will not be announced because students these days are mentally affected even if they lose a mark. So, even parents won't pressure students too much. This will make sure that imparting knowledge is the focus of our educational institutes."

In the Class XII results which were announced last Friday, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.1 percent. Girls comfortably outshone the boys, registering a pass percentage of 94.5 percent, as against 89.3 percent for the boys.

A total of 8,93,262 students had appeared for the exams held in March this year.