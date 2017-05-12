Tamil Nadu to declare Class XII board exam results today; won't disclose toppers' names

The Tamil Nadu government will announce results for Class XII board examinations on Friday, and students may check their marks on the official website at 10 am. The results will be available on the following web pages: tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in. Students have been advised to keep all relevant details like roll numbers handy to avoid delays.

A major change this year is the lack of ranking system, with the state government abolishing the practice to promote "healthy competition". According to a report in The Times of India, school education minister KA Sengottaiyan made the announcement on Thursday, after holding a high-level panel meeting with education department officials.

"Ranking is a way of discriminating among students and causes mental agony , not just for students but also for parents. Hence, we have abolished the system. A GO has been issued regarding the same," the minister said.

What this means is that the first three rank holders at state and district levels will not be announced alongside the results. So nobody will know who the state topper is. Sengottaiyan expressed hope that parents, teachers and students would welcome the move and see the positives it would offer.

This move comes on the back of CBSE and other state education departments, which also don't announce ranks during results.

Nearly nine lakh students appeared for their Class XII exams across Tamil Nadu, held in March this year. Class X results are likely to be declared on 19 March.