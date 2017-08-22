Tamil Nadu TNSET 2017 results declared: Check grades at motherteresawomenuniv.ac.in

The Mother Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal declared the result of the Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) on Tuesday. Students can check their grades on the official website: motherteresawomenuniv.ac.in.

The university conducted the exam on 23 April and released the answer key on 17 May,The Indian Express reported.

To qualify for the exam, a candidate in the general category has to clear Paper I and II with a minimum of 40 percent, according to ExamsWatch. For Paper III, candidates need to score a minimum of 50 percent to qualify. For candidates in the reserved category, the passing percentage is 35 for Paper I and II while for Paper III, it is 40 percent.

A university notification said that for the “next TNSET 2018, Physical Education and Library and Information Science will be included as subjects for the examinations”.

Steps to check the result: