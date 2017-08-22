You are here:
Tamil Nadu TNSET 2017 results declared: Check grades at motherteresawomenuniv.ac.in

IndiaFP StaffAug, 22 2017 16:51:20 IST

The Mother Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal declared the result of the Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) on Tuesday. Students can check their grades on the official website: motherteresawomenuniv.ac.in.

Representational image. PTI

The university conducted the exam on 23 April and released the answer key on 17 May,The Indian Express reported.

To qualify for the exam, a candidate in the general category has to clear Paper I and II with a minimum of 40 percent, according to ExamsWatch. For Paper III, candidates need to score a minimum of 50 percent to qualify. For candidates in the reserved category, the passing percentage is 35 for Paper I and II while for Paper III, it is 40 percent.

A university notification said that for the “next TNSET 2018, Physical Education and Library and Information Science will be included as subjects for the examinations”.

Steps to check the result:

  1.  Go to the official website: motherteresawomenuniv.ac.in
  2.  On the homepage, click on the TNSET link.
  3.  Enter the relevant details
  4.  Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Published Date: Aug 22, 2017 04:51 pm | Updated Date: Aug 22, 2017 04:51 pm


