Tamil Nadu TNDTE diploma result 2017 to be declared today: Check your grades on intradote.tn.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) will declare results for its diploma semester examinations today. Though an exact time has not been announced, the results will go online on TNDTE's official websites — tndte.gov.in and intradote.tn.nic.in.

The TNDTE were scheduled to be declared on 31 May, but it was delayed. The TNDTE had later announced on its website intradote.tn.nic.in that the results will be announced on 5 June.

The exams were held in April/May this year for the first semester to the final semester students. The practical exams commenced from 27 March, while theory exams were conducted from 4th April, 2017.

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers and other details ready before checking the results.

Here's how you can check your grades on the official websites:

Log on to the official website of tndte.gov.in or intradote.tn.nic.in Click on 'Polytechnic Colleges' Enter your registration number and other details. Click “view exam results” to check your detailed grades. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.