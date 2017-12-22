Tamil Nadu TNDTE Diploma Result 2017 declared: Check your score on intradote.tn.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has announced the result of the diploma exams for October/November 2017. Aspirants can check their results on the official websites intradote.tn.nic.in or tndte.org.in.

While the TNDTE website had initially said that the result for November was to be declared on 27 December, a press release on Thursday said that the result would be out on 22 December.

According to TheIndian Express, the directorate has also shared the link 112.133.214.75/tndip_result_oct17 in case the website is not functioning smoothly due to overload. The report adds that the TNDTE exams were held from 25 October and they ended in November.

TNDTE, which is also considered as the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), was established with the objective of bringing about coordinated development of technical education in the State with effect from 14 October 1957 consequent to the suggestion made by the State Standing advisory Board of Technical Education.

Aspirants who clear the TNDTE diploma exams will be eligible to study in over 518 polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu. Candidates should keep their register number at hand while searching for the results.

Here is how students can check their results:

- Visit the TNDTE official websites intradote.tn.nic.in or tndte.org.in

- Under the “Course Attendance and Latest Exam Results” on the left, add details like registration number, date of birth and the security question.

- Press the "View Attendance and Exam Results - OCT 2017" button to get the results

-Download the results and take a print out.

- You can also find district-wise, course-wise and college-wise lists under the under the "Details about Polytechnic Colleges" tab

