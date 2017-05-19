Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 2017 results: State registers 94.4% pass percentage; check marks here

You are here:
IndiaFP StaffMay, 19 2017 13:34:09 IST

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government announced the results of its Secondary School Leave Certificate (SSLC) examination on Friday —  a week after the state government revealed Class XII results. And as always, girls have outperformed the boys this time as well.

Representational image. AFP

According to The Hindu, the overall pass percentage stood at 94.4 percent, which is 0.8 percent higher than the previous year. This also makes it the highest pass percentage recorded in the past five years. Nearly 9.82 lakh students appeared for examinations out of which, 4.91 lakh were girls and 4.9 lakh were boys. Following a pattern set by other states, the Tamil Nadu government has also done away with declaring ranks this year. It is doing so to promote "healthy competition", government officials had said last week.

This year too, 61,115 students managed to get a perfect score of 100 percent in social science, whereas 13,759 students managed to achieve full marks in mathematics and 17,481 students in science, although the number of centums dropped from previous year.

In 2016, 6.5 lakh students had appeared for SSLC examinations out of which 92.9 percent students were successful.

Published Date: May 19, 2017 12:48 pm | Updated Date: May 19, 2017 01:34 pm

