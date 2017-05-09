Tamil Nadu minister C Vijayabaskar's key aide found dead in mysterious circumstances

A month after Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskar came under the radar of the Income Tax department due to the cash for vote scandal in the run-up to the RK Nagar bypolls,The Times of India reported that his key aide KR Subramaniam was found dead in his Namakkal farm house on Monday.

Subramaniam, a civil contractor who has executed several construction projects for the government, was found unconscious in his farm house and was declared 'brought dead' at hospital, The Hindu reported.

The Times of India added that the 58-year old had come into limelight when his premises was raided by a eight-member Income Tax team after his name figured in the cash for vote scandal. After the bypoll was cancelled by the Election Commission, the offices and bank accounts of the deceased were sealed by the Income Tax officials.

According to The Hindu, preliminary reports suggest that Subramaniam might have consumed poison. However. the report also added that no suicide note was found.

Based on a complaint by his son Sabari, the police has filed a case of death under mysterious circumstances,