Tamil Nadu govt to move Supreme Court against Centre over failure to implement Cauvery Management Board

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to move the apex court on the Cauvery water sharing dispute, a day after protests were held in different parts of the state demanding constitution of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), media reports said.

The Economic Times reported that the Tamil Nadu government decided to initiate contempt proceedings against the Centre for its failure to implement the Cauvery Management Board and a committee to oversee river water sharing as laid out in the final judgment of the Supreme Court.

The report further said that the state Cabinet decided the petition should be filed on Saturday in the hope that it will be taken up by the Supreme Court on Monday.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy with his senior Cabinet colleagues, including deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam.

AIADMK cadre have also decided to observe a fast across the state on 2 April to urge the central government to form a CMB, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, DMK working president MK Stalin headed an executive committee meeting at the party headquarters on the Cauvery issue. In the resolution following the meeting, the DMK said that an all-party meeting will be convened to decide on the next course of action upon the formation of the CMB. The party also condemned the state and central governments for not implementing the order of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had on 16 February pronounced its verdict on the vexed dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

In its judgment on petitions by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the final order of the Cauvery water disputes tribunal apportioning the water among the riparian states, the apex court had raised the 270 tmcft share of Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share.

The court had compensated Tamil Nadu's reduction by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft ground water from the river basin.

Since the verdict, Tamil Nadu has been urging the Centre to set up the CMB and the Central Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) to ensure it received its due share of water.

