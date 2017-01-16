Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam seeks Rs 39,565 cr towards drought relief

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday requested the central government for Rs 39,565 crore assistance towards drought relief and an immediate release of Rs 1,000 crore.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, text of which was released to the media, the chief minister said all the districts in the state are affected by drought due to insufficient rainfall during monsoon this year and non-release of Cauvery river water by neighbouring Karnataka.

"The government has to provide relief to the farmers for the damages caused to the crops due to the failure of the monsoon and to ensure drinking water supply through various temporary measures, which have to be undertaken up to tackle the water scarcity across the state," Panneerselvam told Modi.

According to Panneerselvam, adequate fodder availability needs to be maintained to protect cattle and employment generation programmes have to be taken up on war footing.

"For the above purposes, I request that a sum of Rs 39,565 crore may be sanctioned from the National Disaster Response Fund," Panneerselvam said.

"In view of the urgency, I request you to kindly depute a team from the government to study the extensive damages caused to agriculture crops and to take stock of the drinking water scarcity in the state," he added.

Panneerselvam said the state received only 168.3 mm of rainfall during monsoon against a normal rainfall of 440.4 mm.

Stressing that the state government is suffering from insufficient funds in its State Disaster Response Fund, Panneerselvam requested release of Rs 1,000 crore from National Disaster Response Fund to take up immediate relief and rehabilitation measures.