Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami says he has frequent meetings with Modi, issues and schemes discussed

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday said he was having 'frequent' meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of issues faced by the state and seek assistance.

Palaniswami's reply came in the Assembly in response to a DMK MLA making a mention of the 'frequent meetings' between the two leaders of late.

The chief minister said 'it is a fact' that he was 'frequently' meeting Modi.

"I visit Delhi to meet the prime minister, where I apprise him of issues in Tamil Nadu and seek due assistance and schemes," he said when DMK legislator Pugazhenthi made a mention about the matter.

Palaniswami has met Modi twice after he took over as chief minister in February following the resignation of his predecessor, O Panneerselvam.