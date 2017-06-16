You are here:
  3. Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami says he has frequent meetings with Modi, issues and schemes discussed

IndiaSuraj RadhakrishnanJun, 16 2017 19:27:43 IST

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday said he was having 'frequent' meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of issues faced by the state and seek assistance.

File photo of E Palaniswamy. PTI

Palaniswami's reply came in the Assembly in response to a DMK MLA making a mention of the 'frequent meetings' between the two leaders of late.

The chief minister said  'it is a fact' that he was 'frequently' meeting Modi.

"I visit Delhi to meet the prime minister, where I apprise him of issues in Tamil Nadu and seek due assistance and schemes," he said when DMK legislator Pugazhenthi made a mention about the matter.

Palaniswami has met Modi twice after he took over as chief minister in February following the resignation of his predecessor, O Panneerselvam.


