Tamil Nadu bus strike: Transporters call off seven-day stir, will resume duties from tomorrow

Tamil Nadu transporters have withdrawn their strike and will resume duties from Friday, ANI reported.

#FLASH Tamil Nadu transporters withdraw strike, to resume duties from tomorrow morning, announces A.Soundararajan of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) pic.twitter.com/2B4MZkHN9g — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2018

The Tamil Nadu government has assured the transporters that it will pay them arrears, India Today reported.

Earlier in the day, the Madras High Court left it to the conscience of the striking trade unions of Tamil Nadu transport corporations to decide whether they could ply the buses from Friday for five days in view of the Pongal harvest festival in the interest of the public.

A division bench comprising justices S Manikumar and M Govindaraj asked the counsel appearing for the trade unions to inform their decision to the court on Friday.

The bench posted to 11 January the further hearing of a batch of petitions relating to the "flash strike" by Tamil Nadu transport corporation workers.

With inputs from PTI