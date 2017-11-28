Tamil Nadu boy commits suicide, family blames 'harassment' by teacher

Coimbatore: A 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in his house near here, due to 'harassment' by his school teacher over poor academic performance, police said.

The family of the Class 12 student has alleged harassment by his school teacher.

The victim was said to be upset after being allegedly abused by the teacher, over his poor academic performance and not trimming his hair, they said adding the boy hanged himself in his house near Karumathampatti Monday night, police said.

A case under IPC section 306 (abetting suicide) was registered against the teacher and further investigations are on, they said, adding that education department officials are probing into the incident.

Four girl students of a government school in Vellore district had on 24 November committed suicide by jumping into a well after being allegedly chided by their teachers for not being attentive in class.