TADA court disposes Abu Salem's marriage application, calls it 'infructuous'

Mumbai: The special TADA court on Thursday disallowed the marriage application of gangster Abu Salem, terming it infructuous and disposed off the issue.

"The application is disposed off as its infructuous," the special court said.

In 2015, a photograph of Salem with a girl had surfaced after which the TADA court had asked Thane police to conduct an inquiry when a tabloid reported that Salem married the woman "over the phone" during a train journey when he was being taken by the police to Lucknow for a court hearing.

In June 2015, the girl had moved the court saying that the police showed her photograph with Salem and asked many people about the marriage.

"The police probe sullied her character and she could not marry anybody else, so she decided to marry Salem," the girl had said. Later, Salem too moved the court giving his consent to marry the woman.

The special TADA court on Thursday sentenced Salem to life imprisonment for his role in 1993 blasts.