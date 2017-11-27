T-Hub partners with Microsoft to launch its first accelerator program

T-Hub, India's largest technology incubator, has joined hands with Microsoft to launch its first accelerator programme which will allow startups to scale to the next level.

The 90-day accelerator programme of T-Hub Microsoft Accelerator to be launched from February next year will enable entrepreneurs to access new revenue channels and help them figure out shortcomings in their distribution channels and fine-tune them.

Jay Krishnan, CEO, T-Hub, told reporters on Saturday that entrepreneurs from around the world can apply for the programme and 10 of them will be selected. The programme will be conducted in three batches during 2018.

The partnership between T-Hub and Microsoft was announced on Saturday during 'Road to GES' organised jointly by T-Hub and Ink Talks.

Jay announced the tie-up in the presence of T-Hub COO Srinivas Kollipara, Anil Bansali, MD, R&D, Microsoft and Navin Asrani, director, products, Microsoft.

Later, Jay and Srinivas told reporters that Microsoft would make no investment in the accelerator but they could use their sales channels to help sell the products to outsiders.

They said T-Hub, which completed two years recently, had been focusing on early-stage start-ups but now through this accelerator it was looking at growth stage or startups that are beginning to take off. T-Hub also runs its own proprietary nano accelerator programme.

BVR Mohan Reddy, founder and chairman, Cyient, who is also one of the directors of T-Hub, said the facility launched by Telangana government in association with the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Hyderabad, Indian School of Business (ISB) and NALSAR University of Law had incubated 300 start-ups. T-Hub currently has 160 start-ups.