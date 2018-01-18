Swedish skier killed after avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg, another rescued by police

A foreign tourist was killed and another rescued after an avalanche struck a Gulmarg tourist resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, according to media reports.

Missing skier traced by Ski Rescue Team of J&K Police and is safe.His name is Benjeman and he also hails from Sweden. https://t.co/96o9AOKKpR — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) January 18, 2018

Jammu & Kashmir: One Swedish national dead and one skier missing in an avalanche that triggered near second phase of Gulmarg Gandola on Apharwat Peak. Rescue team of J&K police at the spot. — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

Benjeman and Daniel, both Swedish nationals, went missing in an avalanche near second phase of Gulmarg Gandola on Apharwat Peak. While Benjeman was rescued by the ski rescue team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Daniel was declared dead, ANI reported.

On Wednesday, authorities issued an avalanche warning for seven districts of Kashmir till Thursday evening. The warning was issued in view of forecast of rain or snow in the Valley.

"According to the additional commissioner, Kashmir, avalanche warning exists for avalanche prone areas in Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir division," an official spokesman had said

On 5 January, ten people were killed and two others were injured after a snow avalanche hit two vehicles. The incident occurred at Khooni Nallah near Sadhna Top on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road.

The government announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin, and Rs 12,600 for the injured.

Kashmir is passing through the 40-day long period of harsh winter cold called 'Chillai Kalan' which will end on 30 January. The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long Chillai- Khurd (small cold) and a 10-day long Chillai-Bachha (baby cold).

With inputs from PTI