You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Swachh Survekshan Survey 2017: Indore is India's cleanest city, Gujarat is cleanest state with 12 of top 50 cities

Swachh Survekshan Survey 2017: Indore is India's cleanest city, Gujarat is cleanest state with 12 of top 50 cities

IndiaFP StaffMay, 04 2017 14:35:34 IST

Madhya Pradesh on Thrusday had its moment of pride as Indore and Bhopal featured on the top two spots of India's cleanest cities. The list was based on a massive survey, Swachh Survekshan 2017, rating the cleanliness efforts put in by the municipalities in 500 Indian cities.

The Swachh Survekshan ranked Gonda as the dirtiest city and Bhusawal in Maharashtra stands second-last in the ranking.

Navi Mumbai is the cleanest Maharashtra city, according to the survey, at number 8 followed by Pune which is at rank 13.

Interestingly, a story in Firstpost points out that the Pune Municipal Corporation's plans to implement Swachh Bharat scheme have come to a grining halt, with piles of garbage strewn across streets of the city. "The reason these mounds of garbage have come up all across the city is because the residents of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi have refused to let the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) continue using their land as a dumping ground and landfill site," the report states.

However, the Swachh Survekshan 2017 placed Pune at rank 13. This was the second edition of the survey conducted since the launch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet cleanliness project to map it's success rate.

As the Union Minister for Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu, on Thursday, announced the results, he noted that the overall result was very satisfactory and most cities have only shown improvement in since 2014, when the Swachh Bharat mission was first launched.

He said the combined efforts of each and every citizen involved in the Swachh Bharat mission has given it the shape of a 'mahayagya', adidng that making the country clean by 2019 is a serious part of mission Modi. Mission Modi, he said not only pertained to the personal vision of the prime minister, it strives to create a developed India.

Naidu said that Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have shown very promising results with accounting for 50 of the cleanest sities on the list. Gujarat had the most, 12 clean cities, closely trailed by Madhya Pradesh with 11 cities.

Andhra Pradesh had eight of the cities that scored well on the survey.

Naidu, also commented on some of the worst performing states, with Uttar Pradesh at the bottom of the list with 25 cities that performed poorly in the survey. Lamenting the situation in the state, Naidu said, it was unfortunate.

However, he expressed hope that the state would do well under the new BJP governemnt.

Swachh Survekshan Rankings
Rank2017 Survey2016 Survey
1IndoreMysuru
2BhopalChandigarh
3VisakhapatnamTiruchirapalli
4SuratNew Delhi
5MysuruVisakhapatnam
6TiruchirapalliSurat
7New DelhiRajkot
8Navi MumbaiGangtok
9TirupatiPimpri-Chinchwad
10VadodaraMumbai
11ChandigarhPune
12UjjainNavi Mumbai
13PuneVadodara
14AhmedabadAhmedabad
15AmbikapurImphal
16CoimbatorePanaji
17KhargoneThane
18RajkotCoimbatore
19VijaywadaHyderabad
20GandhinagarNagpur
21JabalpurBhopal
22HyderabadAllahabad
23SagarVijayawada
24Murwara (Katni)Bhubaneshwar
25NavsariIndore
26VapiMadurai
27GwaliorShimla
28WarangalLucknow
29MumbaiJaipur
30SuryapetGwalior

Published Date: May 04, 2017 12:30 pm | Updated Date: May 04, 2017 02:35 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 6SRH Vs RPS
2May 6DD Vs MI
3May 7RCB Vs KKR
4May 7KXIP Vs GL
5May 8SRH Vs MI
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores