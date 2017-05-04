Swachh Survekshan Survey 2017: Indore is India's cleanest city, Gujarat is cleanest state with 12 of top 50 cities

Madhya Pradesh on Thrusday had its moment of pride as Indore and Bhopal featured on the top two spots of India's cleanest cities. The list was based on a massive survey, Swachh Survekshan 2017, rating the cleanliness efforts put in by the municipalities in 500 Indian cities.

The Swachh Survekshan ranked Gonda as the dirtiest city and Bhusawal in Maharashtra stands second-last in the ranking.

Navi Mumbai is the cleanest Maharashtra city, according to the survey, at number 8 followed by Pune which is at rank 13.

Interestingly, a story in Firstpost points out that the Pune Municipal Corporation's plans to implement Swachh Bharat scheme have come to a grining halt, with piles of garbage strewn across streets of the city. "The reason these mounds of garbage have come up all across the city is because the residents of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi have refused to let the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) continue using their land as a dumping ground and landfill site," the report states.

However, the Swachh Survekshan 2017 placed Pune at rank 13. This was the second edition of the survey conducted since the launch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet cleanliness project to map it's success rate.

As the Union Minister for Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu, on Thursday, announced the results, he noted that the overall result was very satisfactory and most cities have only shown improvement in since 2014, when the Swachh Bharat mission was first launched.

Happy to announce results of #SwachhSurvekshan2017 survey. I would call these results as ‘Citizens’ Verdict’ on sanitation in Urban areas! pic.twitter.com/YbYfD3n57s — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) May 4, 2017

He said the combined efforts of each and every citizen involved in the Swachh Bharat mission has given it the shape of a 'mahayagya', adidng that making the country clean by 2019 is a serious part of mission Modi. Mission Modi, he said not only pertained to the personal vision of the prime minister, it strives to create a developed India.

Naidu said that Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have shown very promising results with accounting for 50 of the cleanest sities on the list. Gujarat had the most, 12 clean cities, closely trailed by Madhya Pradesh with 11 cities.

Andhra Pradesh had eight of the cities that scored well on the survey.

Naidu, also commented on some of the worst performing states, with Uttar Pradesh at the bottom of the list with 25 cities that performed poorly in the survey. Lamenting the situation in the state, Naidu said, it was unfortunate.

However, he expressed hope that the state would do well under the new BJP governemnt.