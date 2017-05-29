Swacch Bharat ad sends out strong message against open defecation, relinks dignity of women with sanitation

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to office, one of his top priorities has been the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan. That being said, the mission's aspiration of making India open defecation free isn't anywhere near to coming true. As a data analysis by Indiaspend points out, 51.6 percent of households across the country do not use improved sanitation facilities. Considering these dismal numbers, it would not be amiss to consider India's open defecation issue a crisis. And the ones most affected by this issue are women.

As Modi himself said in his Independence Day address in 2014, "Brother and Sisters, we are living in the 21st century. Has it ever pained us that our mothers and sisters have to defecate in the open? Isn't the dignity of women our collective responsibility?" Living up to these ambitions, the Swachh Bharat Mission has joined forces with pipes and fitting company Astral Pipes inform and empower people on this issue. The first step to this mission has been a powerful ad of women talking, more like singing, down men in their village who are about to defecate out in the open.

When these men, obviously shocked and embarrassed at getting caught, tell the women that they are the "pride of the village" the women give them a fitting response. The women, clad in red, sing, "Is there pride in getting eve-teased?" and "Is there pride in getting raped?"

The ad goes on to add that every single day, women in rural India risk their dignity and even their lives for the most basic right – a place to defecate.

It is true that women in many parts of India risk their dignity and also their lives for this basic, fundamental right. The ad campaign hopes to create awareness about the issue and has launched a hashtag #EveryWomansRight along with Women’s Web towards that.

The Swachh Bharat site currently shows the progress made on the construction of toilets in India.

Watch the full ad here: