Suspected ISI operative Altaf Qureshi's family says he is innocent and has been framed

Ahmedabad: The family members of Gujarat native Altaf Qureshi, arrested in Mumbai for allegedly working for Pakistan's spy agency ISI, on Thursday claimed that he is innocent and has been framed as per a government's conspiracy. Qureshi, 37 was arrested late last night from Masjid Bunder area in South Mumbai in a joint operation by the anti-terrorist squads of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The police also arrested his aide Javed Iqbal this morning from Yusuf Manzil building at Agreepada in Mumbai.

Qureshi is a native of Dhoraji town in Rajkot district of Gujarat where his family still lives. On learning about his arrest, Qureshi's younger brother Munaf told mediapersons at Dhoraji that Altaf is a simple person who can never indulge in such activities. "This is a conspiracy by the government to frame innocent people like Altaf who belong to a humble background and do not have any backing. If he was connected to the ISI, where are the others working for it? Why only Altaf? How is it possible that only he was working for the ISI," alleged Munaf.

"My brother went to Mumbai a few years back to earn money. He was leading a simple life and trying to support the family. It seems the government is intentionally linking him with the ISI. If such claims are true, then efforts must be made to nab all those who are linked with the ISI," he added. Altaf's mother Zarinabanu too vouched for her son's innocence, saying he can't do anything like what he has been accused of.

"My son is innocent. He can never indulge in such activities. It seems that someone has framed him. He is a very simple person," a teary Zarinabanu told media persons outside their small house in Vohravad area of Dhoraji, on Thursday. After his arrest on Wednesday, the police had said Qureshi had deposited money in the bank account of Aftab Ali, another ISI agent, in Lucknow for carrying out the espionage.

Aftab was arrested from Faizabad in UP on Wednesday. ATS officials also seized Rs 71.57 lakh and a cell phone from the house of Qureshi, who was in 'hawala business' at the behest of one Jawed Naviwala, a police official said. During the duo's interrogation, it was found that Javed used to get instructions from Pakistan and at his behest Qureshi often deposited money in Aftab's bank account, the official said. Javed was in constant touch with the ISI officials in Pakistan, he said.

Aftab, booked under the Official Secrets Act, had allegedly passed on information about the Indian Army's movements to the officers posted at Pakistan High Commission

and also to the ISI, the official claimed.