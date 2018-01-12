Sushma Swaraj says 'exemplary' India-Bhutan ties built on utmost trust, sensitivity to each other's interests

New Delhi: India is committed to building strong foundations of cooperative partnership with Bhutan, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Friday, asserting that "exemplary" India-Bhutan ties are built on utmost trust, mutual respect and sensitivity to each other's interests.

Swaraj, who along with her Bhutanese counterpart Lyonpo Damcho Dorji unveiled through video conference a 'special logo' to mark the golden jubilee of diplomatic ties, called for renewed commitment and efforts from all stakeholders to realise the full potential of the partnership for mutual benefit.

"Exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan are built on shared values and priorities, utmost trust and understanding, mutual respect and sensitivity to each other's interests," she said, noting that along with partnership between the two governments, people-to-people contacts provide depth, character and vibrancy to the relationship.

She also recalled the vision, wisdom and foresight of successive political leaderships in India and the kings of Bhutan who laid the strong foundation for this special and unique relationship, and continue to provide their personal guidance to advance it, an external affairs ministry release said.

"As the people of the two countries jointly celebrate the accomplishments of the last fifty years, the minister called for renewed commitment and efforts from all stakeholders to realise the full potential of the India-Bhutan partnership for mutual benefit," it said.

Swaraj also reaffirmed India's abiding commitment to build on the strong foundations of cooperative partnership with Bhutan.

Besides high-level exchanges, both India and Bhutan have planned a series of special commemorative initiatives, cultural activities, exhibitions and seminars throughout the year to celebrate the event, it added.