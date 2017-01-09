You are here:
Sushma Swaraj pulls up Pune man for Twitter request for wife's transfer from Jhansi Railways

FP Staff Jan, 09 2017 11:39:10 IST
Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, known for her new brand of Twitter diplomacy, pulled up a man on Sunday for requesting his wife's transfer from the Jhansi Railways to his hometown. In a series of tweets, Swaraj slammed the Pune-based @smitraj07 (the man's Twitter handle) for requesting an official transfer on a social media site.

Swaraj told the man that if he or his wife were in her ministry, they would have been fired by now.

The Pune-based man's request followed a US man's appeals to Swaraj who sought the minister's help for his wife's passport issues. On Sunday, the US citizen had posted a tweet saying:

Swaraj responded saying:

However, the Pune-based man's request was not met with the same emotions. Swaraj even alerted the Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu. "I have received this tweet."

Prabhu responded saying, "As per policy laid by me, I don't look into transfers. Railway Board empowered for same. Asked Chairman, Railway Board to take suitable action as per rules."

Known as the minister who promptly helps people on Twitter, Swaraj was named in the Global Thinkers List of 2016, compiled by Foreign Policy magazine. Swaraj was named in the "decision makers" category along with the Democratic Party's nominee for US presidential election Hillary Clinton, UN secretary-general Ban Ki-Moon, German chancellor Angela Merkel, US attorney-general Loretta Lynch, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau etc.

In a website posting, the magazine recalled how, when around 10,000 Indian workers in Saudi Arabia faced a "food crisis" earlier this year due to job losses, Swaraj tweeted about the issue to six million followers on the social media website. "What followed was a weeks-long social media operation in which Swaraj posted information for migrants about rations provided by the Indian embassy, claims for unpaid wages, and government-organised transportation home," it said.

Saying that this was not the first time Swaraj used the internet to reach out to people abroad, the posting said, "From evacuating Indians from Yemen to helping replace lost passports, Swaraj has earned the nickname 'the common tweeple's leader' for her aggressive use of Twitter."

