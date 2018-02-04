Sushma Swaraj pep talk to students: Narendra Modi not scared of elections, so children must not worry about exams

New Delhi: Narendra Modi says he is not scared of elections and so the children should not fear examinations, Union minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday underlined at the launch of 'Exam Warriors', a book authored by the prime minister.

The 193-page book offers 25 'mantras', including yoga asanas, to help students face examinations without stress.

"Modiji says he is not scared of elections, so you (children) do not be afraid of examinations. Do not worry and write exams without tension. This is the 'mul mantra' (main takeaway) of this book," Swaraj said.

She said politicians also have to "sit for examinations after every five years" and sometimes before that in case the Lok Sabha is dissolved ahead of its tenure.

External Affairs Minister Swaraj and Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar jointly launched the book published by Penguin Random House.

The book's 25 chapters include topics such as 'Exams are like festivals — celebrate them!', 'Exams test your current preparation, not you. Chill!', 'Be a warrior, not worrier!', 'Knowledge is permanent--pursue it', 'Compete — with yourself', and 'To cheat is to be cheap'.

In the book, Modi also highlights the importance of embracing technology, playing, travelling and presentation skills, among others.

In a letter to parents in the book, Modi has asked them to spend quality time with their children and "always accept rather than expect" from them.

In another letter to teachers, he has advised them to empower the students to pursue their interests and create their own opportunities.

"Motivate them so that they do something driven by their passion instead of seeking to become something," Modi has said.

Javadekar said at the event that the prime minister has written the book on an issue which is not political and connected to every home.

He said the prime minister will soon hold a dialogue with crores of school and college students on the issue of examination and how they can confidently appear for tests.