Sushma Swaraj meets Uzbek minister Abdulaziz Kamilov as countries celebrate 25 years of diplomacy

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday met her Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov, who was on a four-day visit to India.

The Kamilov-led delegation, which arrived in New Delhi on 20 August, comprises Elyor Ganiev, Minister for Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan, senior representatives from the Government of Uzbekistan, and chairmen and representatives from several government associations and corporations.

"Continuing engagements with Central Asia! EAM @SushmaSwaraj meets Abdulaziz Kamilov, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

This year, the two sides are celebrating 25 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.

The visit of the delegation is taking place following the recent discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Uzbekistan, in Astana on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of States meeting.

Both leaders had decided to further strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation in all areas, particularly trade and economic.

The ties between the two countries were elevated to the level of Strategic Partnership during the visit of late Uzbek president Islam Karimov in 2011.