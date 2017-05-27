Sushma Swaraj meets Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth, discusses bilateral ties

New Delhi: Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Saturday met Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in various areas including trade and investment.

During the meeting, Swaraj said there was scope to expand bilateral ties in a range of areas.

"Meeting with a long-standing friend. EAM @SushmaSwaraj calls on Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth," MEA spokesperson Gopal Bagley tweeted along with a picture of Swaraj with the Mauritian PM.

Earlier on Saturday, Jugnauth was given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Mauritian prime minister arrived on Friday for a three-day visit, during which he will hold meetings with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee.

Jugnauth held discussions with Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday.

He will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi on Saturday, besides meeting Defence and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

This is Jugnauth's first visit abroad as prime minister after assuming office early in 2017.