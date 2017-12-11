Sushma Swaraj holds talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in first high-level visit from China after Doka La standoff

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday held talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on key bilateral issues.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/FHntQZw2ez — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2017

According to sources, all issues of mutual interest were discussed between the two leaders.

This is the first high-level visit from China after the Doka La standoff this summer.

Wang is in New Delhi to attend the Russia-India-China trilateral,

He will also attending an India-China cultural event on Monday evening.

The foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) are in New Delhi to deliberate on a range of pressing regional and global issues, including ways to tackle the threat of terrorism and extremism, at the key meeting of the grouping.