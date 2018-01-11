You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Sushma Swaraj holds 'productive' talks with Maldivian counterpart amid strain in bilateral ties

India PTI Jan 11, 2018 15:21:09 IST

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday held "productive" talks with her Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Asim amidst a strain in bilateral ties over a number of issues, including the signing of an FTA between Maldives and China.

It is understood that the Maldivian leader reiterated that Maldives would not undertake any activity which would harm Indian interests and it would also be conveyed that the country was "sensitive" to India's concerns over peace and security in the Indian Ocean region.

India had already made it clear that it expected that as a close and friendly neighbour, the island nation would be sensitive to its concerns in keeping with its 'India First' policy. The Indian statement had come in response to a query on Maldives-China free trade agreement (FTA).


Published Date: Jan 11, 2018 15:21 PM | Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018 15:21 PM

Also See






Street art comes to Sassoon Docks: Mumbai's historic fishing district gets a makeover with the St+Art project



Top Stories




Cricket Scores