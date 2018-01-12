You are here:
Sushma Swaraj comes to rescue of mother stranded with son's body at Kuala Lumpur airport

India PTI Jan 12, 2018 11:10:07 IST

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj helped an Indian woman in bringing back the mortal remains of her son, with whom she was travelling from Australia to India, after he died suddenly at the Kuala Lumpur international airport.

The minister's response came after a netizen sought her help in the matter through a tweet.

Following his tweet, Swaraj assured help from the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and said the body would be flown to India at the government's expense. Later, she tweeted,


