Sushma Swaraj assures medical visa to ailing infant from Pakistan

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has offered help to a person in Pakistan who highlighted his infant's health condition on the social media.

Sushma Swaraj said late on Wednesday night that India would offer a medical visa after Ken Sid posted a picture of his ailing child on Twitter with the message: "Why my bud suffers for medical treatment!! Any answers (Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Foreign Affairs) Sir Sartaaj Azeez (sic) or Ma'am Sushma??

Why my bud suffers for medical treatment!! Any answers Sir Sartaaj Azeez or Ma'am Sushma?? pic.twitter.com/p0MGk0xYBJ — Ken Sid (@KenSid2) May 24, 2017

In response, Sushma Swaraj tweeted: "No. The child will not suffer. Please contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa." Ken Sid's Twitter profile describes himself as a civil engineer, who works as a project manager in Forman Christian College, Lahore. "Love to design execute and built. Don't have time for politics," the profile reads.

No. The child will not suffer. Pls contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa. pic.twitter.com/4ADWkFV6Hthttps://t.co/OLVO3OiYMB — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 31, 2017

Sushma Swaraj's gesture comes days after she helped rescue through the Indian mission in Islamabad an Indian woman who was forced to marry a Pakistani.