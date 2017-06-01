You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Sushma Swaraj assures medical visa to ailing infant from Pakistan

Sushma Swaraj assures medical visa to ailing infant from Pakistan

IndiaIANSJun, 01 2017 12:18:06 IST

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has offered help to a person in Pakistan who highlighted his infant's health condition on the social media.

Sushma Swaraj said late on Wednesday night that India would offer a medical visa after Ken Sid posted a picture of his ailing child on Twitter with the message: "Why my bud suffers for medical treatment!! Any answers (Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Foreign Affairs) Sir Sartaaj Azeez (sic) or Ma'am Sushma??

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. File photo. AFP

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. File photo. AFP

In response, Sushma Swaraj tweeted: "No. The child will not suffer. Please contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa." Ken Sid's Twitter profile describes himself as a civil engineer, who works as a project manager in Forman Christian College, Lahore.  "Love to design execute and built. Don't have time for politics," the profile reads.

Sushma Swaraj's gesture comes days after she helped rescue through the Indian mission in Islamabad an Indian woman who was forced to marry a Pakistani.


Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 12:18 pm | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 12:18 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 1ENG Vs BAN
2Jun 2AUS Vs NZ
3Jun 3SL Vs SA
4Jun 4IND Vs PAK
5Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores