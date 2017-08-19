Sushma Swaraj assures medical visa to ailing infant from Pakistan

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday assured the family of a Pakistani child to give him a visa for his medical treatment in India.

Swaraj's response came after one of the family members of the child requested her to grant a visa to the child, saying the child needs treatment for bone marrow.

"Yes, we will give him visa. @IndiainPakistan," Swaraj said in a tweet.

Earlier, one Lata Sunil said the child needs bone marrow treatment in India and requested Swaraj to give him a visa on medical ground.

On the occasion of Independence Day, the external affairs minister had announced that India will provide medical visas to all bona fide Pakistan patients.