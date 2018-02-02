Sushma Swaraj assures India's support for political stability in Nepal, meets former PM Prachanda

Kathmandu: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday assured India's support to Nepal in its efforts towards attaining political stability and development after the successful conclusion of parliamentary and provincial elections.

Swaraj's remarks came during her talks with CPN-Maoist Centre chairman 'Prachanda'.

"We will extend full cooperation to Nepal in attaining political stability and development," Swaraj, who arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday on a two-day visit, said.

The two leaders had a breakfast meeting at Hotel Soaltee Crowne Plaza this morning.

"We discussed about the situation emerging after the conclusion of the elections and the preparation for formation of new government," said Prachanda, whose party formed Left Alliance with CPN-UML during the recently held elections in Nepal.

"I told Swaraj that we want political stability and development for which we need cooperation from the neighbours. Swaraj assured that India will extend full cooperation to Nepal in her efforts towards attaining political stability and development," Prachanda said.

The Maoist chief said Swaraj was curious to know about the political developments taking place in Nepal.

"The talk we had was very positive and constructive. She also congratulated the Left Alliance for gaining victory during the recently concluded elections," he said.

Swaraj also called on President Bidya Bhandari.

She will also call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and meet other political leaders on Friday before leaving for Delhi.

Swaraj on Thursday held one-on-one talks with CPN-UML chairman KP Sharma Oli, who is likely to be the next prime minister, and prominent leaders of Madhesi parties.

Swaraj congratulated Oli for the victory of the Left Alliance in the recently concluded elections and expressed willingness to work with the new government.

Oli said his party is eager to work in collaboration with neighbouring countries and would forge partnership with India to move forward the country towards the path of economic prosperity, according to CPN-UML sources.