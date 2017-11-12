Sushma Swaraj assures all help to family of Indian-origin motel owner shot dead in US

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that the government will provide all help to the family of the Indian-American motel owner, who was shot dead in the US.

Akash Talati, 40, who owned Knights Inn and Diamondz Gentlemen's Club in Fayetteville city, North Carolina, was shot dead on Saturday during an exchange of gunfire between a man who had been escorted out of the club and a security guard, local police said.

In a series of tweets, Swaraj said the Indian Embassy in the US has informed her of the circumstances leading to the death of Talati.

"The deceased was shot by an assailant who was escorted out of his club. The security guard returned the fire and the assailant was also injured. We are in touch with the family of the deceased and will provide them all help," Swaraj said.

Talati was shot dead while four other people were injured in the shootout.

Talati is reportedly from Anand in Gujarat.