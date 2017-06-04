Sushma Swaraj asks Pakistan man to get Sartaj Aziz's letter for medical visa

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday assured a Pakistani man of a medical visa for his father provided the case was recommended by the country's

adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz.

Taking to twitter to present his case, Saeed Ayub said "I sold half of my assets 4 (for) my father's liver transplant from India and now no medical visa for us. Why only common man suffers."

Swaraj, known for extending a helping hand to people who approach her through social media, said, her sympathies are with him. "We will give you the visa. Sartaj Aziz Sahib should recommend your case."

Only a letter of recommendation by Pakistan foreign affairs advisor Sartaj Aziz will enable a Pakistani national get a medical visa for India, the external affairs ministry

said recently, a condition reflective of the strained ties between the two neighbours.