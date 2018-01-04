Sushma Swaraj arrives in Thailand: Foreign minister to meet her counterpart tomorrow, defence, economic ties on agenda

Bangkok: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj arrived in Bangkok on Thursday on the first leg of a three-nation tour that will also take her to Indonesia and Singapore.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted that the Minister got a "warm welcome" in Thailand — "our geographic, historic and cultural neighbour".

During her two-day visit to Thailand, Sushma Swaraj will meet Don Pramudwinai, the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

According to the External Affairs Ministry, all aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed with particular focus on political, defence and economic ties and on further enhance India's engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries.

Thailand will take over from Vietnam the role of coordinator country for India-Asean relations from the middle of this year.

Sushma Swaraj will also share with her interlocutors information about the upcoming Asean-India Commemorative Summit that marks 25 years since the establishment of Dialogue Partnership between India and the regional bloc.

In a unique first, the leaders of the ASEAN countries are expected to attend this year's Republic Day celebrations collectively as chief guests. After Thailand, Sushma Swaraj will visit Indonesia and Singapore.