Surgical strikes caused drop in infiltration bids along LoC from 130 in 2016 to 27 this year, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that infiltration bids by terrorists have fallen after the Army carried out surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) last year to wipe out terror launch pads.

"There has been a fall in infiltration after the surgical strikes," Rajnath Singh said here at the 15th Border Security Force's (BSF) investiture ceremony.

The Army had conducted surgical strikes in September last year to destroy terror launch pads across the Line of Control that resulted in the killing of dozens of militants and their sympathisers.

The Border Security Force, which guards the International Border, said there were 130 infiltration attempts in 2016, while there have been 27 attempts so far this year.

Rajnath Singh called upon the BSF to maintain higher vigil along the border and be prepared all the time. He said strict vigil at the border will also reduce inflow of fake currency.

He said the family of each killed trooper should get Rs 1 crore as compensation, and asked all the Director Generals of paramilitary forces to contact him if this is not implemented.

The Home Minister asked BSF personnel not to believe everything they see on social media and avoid posting content on it.

"Social media is being used to spread rumours," the Minister said urging troopers of BSF and other Central Armed Police Forces to verify content before posting something on social media.

The Home Minister also pointed out that some BSF troopers at the event were not wearing their caps.

"One should be alert about their dress," the Minister remarked.