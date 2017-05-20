Suresh Prabhu inspects Tejas Express before it speeds from Mumbai to Goa on 22 May

New Delhi: Ahead of its first run from Mumbai to Goa on 22 May, Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu on Friday inspected the high-speed premium train Tejas Express, which is equipped with modern facilities.

After inspecting the new coaches of Tejas Express in New Delhi, Prabhu told reporters, "We have announced about it (Tejas Express) in our 2016-2017 Budget, and we are happy to deliver it."

Tejas Express, which will run at a speed of 130 kmph, has coaches equipped with automatic doors, Wi-Fi and LCD screens. The coaches have been manufactured at the Indian Coach Factory in Chennai.

The new premium train will run five days a week between Mumbai and Karmali in Goa.

The 20-coach train will also have executive class and chair class with the coaches having tea and coffee vending machines, magazines and snacks tables.

The Tejas Express also offers assistance through Braille for visually challenged passengers.

The coaches also include other novel features like touch-less water taps, water level indicators and hand dryers.

All coaches will have bio-vacuum toilets.

According to Railway Ministry officials, the train will also have Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras for security purposes.

A new highlight of the train is the automatic entrance plug-type doors which provide better sound and heat insulation, and secured gangways that reduces sound levels, dirt, sand, water ingress, adding to passenger safety and comfort.

The train also boasts enhanced safety measures like fire and smoke detection and suppression system and fire suppression system in the power car.

For passengers, the coaches have GPS-based passenger information display system and digital destination boards.