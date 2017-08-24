Supreme Court verdict on Right to Privacy: Ruling should protect misuse of private date, says CPM

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) welcomed the Supreme Court's landmark verdict declaring the Right to Privacy as a Fundamental Right and expressed hope it would protect the misuse of private data in a world "dominated by corporates".

"The Politburo welcomes the Supreme Court verdict... this landmark judgment should pave the way to protect, in this world of technology advance dominated by corporates, misuse of private data and infringing upon the privacy of individuals," the Left party said in a statement.

A nine-judge bench of the apex court on Thursday unanimously declared that Right to Privacy was a Fundamental Right under the Constitution.

The Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar ruled that "Right to Privacy is an intrinsic part of Right to Life and Personal Liberty under Article 21 and entire Part III of the Constitution".

The ruling on the highly contentious issue was to deal with a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's move to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing the benefits of various social welfare schemes.