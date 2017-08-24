Supreme Court verdict on right to privacy: Mamata Banerjee welcomes apex court order

Kolkata: Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling on right to privacy.
"We welcome this verdict by Honourable Supreme Court RightToPrivacy is a Fundamental Right," she said in a tweet.
In a landmark decision that will affect the lives of all Indians, the Supreme Court unanimously declared that right to privacy was a Fundamental right under the Constitution.
A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar ruled that "right to privacy is an intrinsic part of Right to Life and Personal Liberty under Article 21 and entire Part III of the Constitution".
