Supreme Court verdict on right to privacy: Mamata Banerjee welcomes apex court order

IndiaPTIAug, 24 2017 15:30:56 IST

Kolkata: Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling on right to privacy.

File image of Mamata Banerjee. PTI

"We welcome this verdict by Honourable Supreme Court RightToPrivacy is a Fundamental Right," she said in a tweet.

In a landmark decision that will affect the lives of all Indians, the Supreme Court unanimously declared that right to privacy was a Fundamental right under the Constitution.

A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar ruled that "right to privacy is an intrinsic part of Right to Life and Personal Liberty under Article 21 and entire Part III of the Constitution".


Published Date: Aug 24, 2017 03:30 pm | Updated Date: Aug 24, 2017 03:30 pm


