Supreme Court verdict on right to privacy: Judgement will have far-reaching consequences says Sitaram Yechury

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said the Supreme Court's ruling that the right to privacy is a fundamental right will have far-reaching consequences in various domains.
"Congratulations to all lawyers, activists, others who fought this government's sinister designs to deny Indians their fundamental right to privacy," Yechury tweeted.
"A far-reaching judgement which will have consequences in various domains, as technology is playing a greater role in our day-to-day lives."
— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 24, 2017
He also said that the Communist Party of India-Marxist have opposed to a mandatory Aadhaar and data misuse by foreign technology firms.
"This judgement will pave the way for securing our rights," he added.
The CPI-M leader's remarks came after the apex court earlier in the day held that the right to privacy is a fundamental right and is an integral part of the right to life and liberty.
Published Date: Aug 24, 2017 01:09 pm | Updated Date: Aug 24, 2017 01:12 pm