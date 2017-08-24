You are here:
Supreme Court verdict on right to privacy: Judgement will have far-reaching consequences says Sitaram Yechury

IndiaIANSAug, 24 2017 13:12:25 IST

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said the Supreme Court's ruling that the right to privacy is a fundamental right will have far-reaching consequences in various domains.

File image of Sitaram Yechury. PTI

"Congratulations to all lawyers, activists, others who fought this government's sinister designs to deny Indians their fundamental right to privacy," Yechury tweeted.

"A far-reaching judgement which will have consequences in various domains, as technology is playing a greater role in our day-to-day lives."

He also said that the Communist Party of India-Marxist have opposed to a mandatory Aadhaar and data misuse by foreign technology firms.

"This judgement will pave the way for securing our rights," he added.

The CPI-M leader's remarks came after the apex court earlier in the day held that the right to privacy is a fundamental right and is an integral part of the right to life and liberty.


Published Date: Aug 24, 2017 01:09 pm | Updated Date: Aug 24, 2017 01:12 pm


