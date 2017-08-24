Supreme Court verdict on right to privacy a blow to fascist forces, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict upholding the Right to Privacy as a Fundamental Right and said it was a major blow to "fascist forces" and a rejection of the BJP's ideology of "suppression through surveillance".

The judgment was a "victory for every Indian", Gandhi said on Twitter. "Welcome the SC verdict upholding Right to Privacy as an intrinsic part of individual's liberty, freedom and dignity. The SC decision marks a major blow to fascist forces," he tweeted.

It was a "sound rejection" of the BJP's ideology of "suppression through surveillance", Gandhi said.

SC decision marks a major blow to fascist forces.A sound rejection of the BJP's ideology of suppression through surveillance#RightToPrivacy — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) August 24, 2017

A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar ruled that the right was "an intrinsic part of the Right to Life and Personal Liberty under Article 21 and the entire Part III of the Constitution".

The ruling on the highly contentious issue dealt with petitions challenging the Centre's move to make Aadhaar mandatory for people seeking to benefit from various social welfare schemes.