Mandatory to link Aadhaar with PAN card? Supreme Court's decision today on petitions challenging validity

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on the petitions challenging constitutional validity of a newly-inserted section in the Income Tax Act that makes linking of Aadhaar number with Permanent Account Number (PAN) mandatory.

The bench of Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan had on 4 May reserved the order on the pleas by senior Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Visman, former major general SG Vombatkere and convenor of Safai Karamchari Andolan, Bezwada Wilson, who had challenged the validity of Section 139AA.

The petitioners had told the court that the provision mandating the linking of Aadhaar number with the PAN would have "extremely far-reaching consequences not only for individuals but small businesses too".

The petitioners had told the court that the government had an agenda to push Aadhaar and pointed to the dichotomy between Aadhaar Act, 2016 that makes possessing Aadhaar optional and the Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act that makes its linking with PAN compulsory.

"A right that is voluntary under Aadhaar Act can't be made a penal provision under the Income Tax Act," petitioner Visman had told the court.

The court was told that "slowly, step by step, the government is making it compulsory by linking it with various things. Is it not a contempt of court?"

The top court by its earlier orders had said that the government could insist upon Aadhaar only for distribution of food grains, LPG and other schemes including MNREGA, old-age pension scheme, provident fund and Prime Minister's Jan-Dhan Yojana.