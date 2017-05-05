Supreme Court upholds death penalty for convicts in 2012 gangrape case: Convicts have limited legal options

Calling it a "rarest of rare" case, the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the death sentence on all four convicts in the brutal Delhi 2012 gangrape case. The judges said that the aggravating circumstances against Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur far outweighed the mitigating circumstances cited in their favour.

The four were convicted for raping and assaulting the 23-year-old paramedical student inside a moving bus on 16 December, 2012 which led to her death 13 days later in a Singapore hospital.

According to News 18, the legal options left for the four convicts, include review petition challenging the judgment. In case they fail to get reprieve, they can file a curative petition. Finally, the four convicts can finally resort to presidential mercy petition.

With inputs from IANS