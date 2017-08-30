Supreme Court to hear petitions on Aadhaar-related matters in November

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear a batch of petitions on Aadhaar-related matters in November after the Centre informed that it will extend till 31 December the deadline to furnish Aaadhar to avail benefits of social welfare schemes.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said there was no urgency to hear the matter after Attorney General KK Venugopal told the bench that the Centre will extend the 30th September deadline.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing various petitioners, mentioned the matter before the bench, also comprising Justices Amitava Roy and AM Khanwilkar and sought early hearing on the batch of petitions which have also challenged the Centre's move to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits of various social welfare schemes.

When Divan referred to the deadline of 30 September, Venugopal said, "We (Centre) will extend it to 31 December."

"The urgency is not there. It will be listed in the first week of November," the bench said.

A three-judge bench had on 7 July had said that all issues arising out of Aadhaar should finally be decided by a larger bench.

Later on 12 July, the apex court said that its five-judge Constitution Bench will hear matters relating to Aadhaar, including the aspect of the Right to Privacy.

The five-judge bench on 18 July had constituted a nine-judge bench to decide on Right to Privacy.

A nine-judge Constitution bench of the apex court had on 24 August, declared the Right to Privacy as a Fundamental Right saying it is protected as an intrinsic part of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 and as a part of the freedoms guaranteed by Part III of the Constitution.

The apex court was hearing three separate petitions challenging government's notification making Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits of various social welfare schemes.