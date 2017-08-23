Supreme Court rejects Sasikala's review petition in disproportionate assets case, says 'no merit' in plea

In a major setback for VK Sasikala, the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the request for reviewing her conviction and jail term.

Supreme Court dismisses plea filed by VK Sasikala seeking review of her conviction in disproportionate assets case. pic.twitter.com/eXry7ZmPEN — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2017

She had moved the apex court after being sentenced to four years in jail in a 19-year-old disproportionate assets case. The Supreme Court observed that there is no merit in Sasikala's plea and they did not find any error in the judgement. Her relatives and convicts in the case, VN Sudhakaran and Elavarasi, were also part of the appeal.

Earlier on 14 February, the Supreme Court had upheld the trial court order in DA case in which three of them were sentenced for four years and fined Rs 10 crore, according to an India Todayreport.

Sasikala moved the Karnataka high court based on an earlier order by the top court in which the judges had observed that when the appeals against one person stands abated in a case, appeals against other accused should also be abated. Notably, appeals against former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa were abated after her death.

The state of Karnataka which was the prosecuting state in the case moved the Supreme Court in appeal, according to OneIndia.

This comes after the EPS and the OPS factions merged and decided to remove Sasikala from the post of party general secretary. Ousting her was one of the main demands set by the Panneerselvam section for the merger. Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinarakan and 19 legislators close to him approached Tamil Nadu governor C Vidyasahar Rao to withdraw their support from the chief minister and demand a floor test.