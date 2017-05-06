Supreme Court judge says skill training in juvenile homes can help children

Jaipur: Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur on Saturday highlighted the challenges in rehabilitation of children and said that skill training juvenile homes can be the answer for helping them out.

Lokur, the chairman of juvenile justice committee of the apex court, said many organisations and individuals have started coming up for the welfare of children as a result of awareness campaigns.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the third northern region roundtable consultation on effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 — Focus on rehabilitation services and linkages with the POCSO Act 2012.

He also called upon officers and other responsible persons to visit juvenile homes in order to help needy children.

"We are focusing on the rehabilitation of children over the last few years. This a huge task and there is a challenge ahead of us," he said.

He said skill development and education can be the crucial factors in their rehabilitation and added that there are organisations trying to help in skill development.

He said that people are coming forward to help children enjoy their freedom and life which is a welcome step.

Lokur asked the participants to take out time to visit juvenile homes to see the problems children are facing and the condition they are living in.

He also expressed concern over child trafficking and asked the police, administration other government departments and agencies to work together to fight the menace.

Rajasthan HC Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog, Executive chairman of state legal services authority justice K S Jhaveri, UNICEF state chief of field office Isabelle Bardem and others were present in the conference.

Today was the first day of the two-day consultation which saw participation of judicial, administration and police officials, NGO, experts and other stakeholders from Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.